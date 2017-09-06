Sep 06, 2017 01:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Atishay's board meeting on September 14, 2017
This is to inform that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 14th September, 2017 at 11.30 A.M. at the head office of the Company at Plot No.36, Zone-I, M.P. Nagar, Bhopal - 462011 (MP) .
