Athena Global: Outcome of board meeting

1. The 25th Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 27th September, 2017 at 10.00 A.M. at Tyagaraya Gana Sabha, Chikkadpalli, Hyderabad, Telangana- 500095.2. Approved the Notice of 25th Annual General Meeting and Directors Report along with annexures.3. The Register of the members of the Company shall be closed from Friday 22nd September, 2017 To Wednesday 27th September, 2015 (both day inclusive) for the purpose of 25th Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE