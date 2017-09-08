Sep 07, 2017 09:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Asutosh Ent's board meeting held on September 13, 2017
We kindly want to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company.
A Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 13th September, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company, interalia, to consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company, subject to a Limited Review of the Statutory Auditors, for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.Source : BSE