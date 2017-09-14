AstraZeneca: Outcome of AGM

In relation to the 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 13th September 2017, we enclose the following -1. Brief proceedings as required under Regulation 30, Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations.2. Voting Results as required under Regulation 44 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations.3. Report of Scrutinizer dated 14th September 2017, as required Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the rules thereof.Source : BSE