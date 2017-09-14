App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 14, 2017 09:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AstraZeneca: Outcome of AGM

We kindly want to inform you that the 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on September 13, 2017.

AstraZeneca: Outcome of AGM
In relation to the 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 13th September 2017, we enclose the following -

1. Brief proceedings as required under Regulation 30, Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations.

2. Voting Results as required under Regulation 44 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations.

3. Report of Scrutinizer dated 14th September 2017, as required Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the rules thereof.
Source : BSE
tags #Announcements

