AstraZeneca director Ian Brimicombe resigns

May 31, 2017 09:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

We would like to inform you that Mr. Ian Brimicombe, Non- Executive Director, has resigned as Director of the Company effective from the close of business hours on May 31, 2017.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that Mr. Ian Brimicombe, Non- Executive Director, has resigned as Director of the Company effective from the close of business hours on May 31, 2017.Source : BSE

