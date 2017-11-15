Astral Poly Technik declares interim dividend

Astral Poly Technik Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on November 13, 2017, inter alia, has considered and approved following:-
- Payment of Interim Dividend at Re. 0.25/- per Equity Share of Re. 1/- each. Payment of dividend shall be made before November 30, 2017.
