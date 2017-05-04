Astec Life: Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations') read with Schedule III to the said Regulations, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its Meeting held today, i.e., on Thursday, 4th May, 2017 (which commenced at 3.30 p.m. and concluded at 6.25 p.m.), inter alia, has approved / noted the following:- (a)The Compensation Committee, at its Meeting held today, i.e., on 4th May, 2017, has allotted 3,600 (Three Thousand Six Hundred) Equity Shares of Face Value Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each to the employees of the Company upon exercise of 3,600 (Three Thousand Six Hundred) Options granted to them, at an Exercise Price of Rs.34/- (Rupees Thirty Four Only) per Equity Share. The amount realized by the Company upon exercise of the said Options is Rs.1,22,400/- (Rupees One Lac Twenty Two Thousand Four Hundred Only) [3,600 Options @ Rs.34/- per Option], under Astec Employee Stock Options Plan, 2012, as fully paid-up. The above 3,600 (Three Thousand Six Hundred) Equity Shares shall rank pari passu with the existing Equity Shares of the Company in all respects, including dividend entitlement. With this allotment, the total Paid-Up Equity Share Capital of the Company stands at Rs.19,51,64,550/- (Rupees Nineteen Crore Fifty One Lac Sixty Four Thousand Five Hundred Fifty Only) [divided into 1,95,16,455 (One Crore Ninety Five Lac Sixteen Thousand Four Hundred Fifty Five) Equity Shares of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each]. (b)Considered and approved shifting of the Registered Office of the Company from '7th Floor, Elite Square, 274 Perin Nariman Street, Fort, Mumbai-400001, Maharashtra' to 'Godrej One, 3rd Floor, Pirojshanagar, Eastern Express Highway, Vikhroli (East), Mumbai – 400079, Maharashtra' with effect from 1st June, 2017. (c)Upon recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors has approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) as per Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2017 and the Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on 31st March, 2017 (enclosed herewith). (d)Took note of the Statutory Auditors' Report on the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2017 (enclosed herewith). The Report of Statutory Auditors is with unmodified opinion with respect to the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2017. (e)Considered and adopted Dividend Distribution Policy with effect from 4th May, 2017. This Policy is put up on the website of the Company (www.astecls.com). (f)Recommended Final Dividend of 15% (Fifteen per cent) on the Equity Share Capital of the Company, i.e., Rs.1.50 (Rupee One and Paise Fifty Only) per Equity Share of Face Value of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2017, subject to approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing 23rd (Twenty Third) Annual General Meeting of the Company. (g)Considered and fixed the date of the 23rd (Twenty Third) Annual General Meeting and related matters as under:- (i) The 23rd (Twenty Third) Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company will be held on Friday, 28th July, 2017 at 3.30 p.m. at the 'Auditorium', Godrej One, Pirojshanagar, Eastern Express Highway, Vikhroli (East), Mumbai – 400079, Maharashtra. (ii) The Book Closure Dates for the purposes of the 23rd (Twenty Third) Annual General Meeting and payment of Final Dividend are from Wednesday, 19th July, 2017 to Friday, 21st July, 2017 (both days inclusive). Accordingly, Record Date for the purpose of dividend declaration shall be Tuesday, 18th July, 2017. The dividend will be paid on Monday, 7th August, 2017. (iii) The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books will remain closed from Wednesday, 19th July, 2017 to Friday, 21st July, 2017 (both days inclusive). (h)Noted the change in contact details of Key Managerial Personnel (KMPs) who are authorised to determine materiality of an event or information in terms of Regulation 30(5) of the Listing Regulations as per attached outcome. Please take the above information on your records.Source : BSE