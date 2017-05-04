Astec Lifesciences' board recommends 15% dividend

Astec Lifesciences Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 04, 2017 inter alia has recommended Final Dividend of 15% (Fifteen per cent) on the Equity Share Capital of the Company, i.e., Rs.1.50 (Rupee One and Paise Fifty Only) per Equity Share of Face Value of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2017, subject to approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing 23rd (Twenty Third) Annual General Meeting of the Company.Source : BSE