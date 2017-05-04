App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 04, 2017 09:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Astec Lifesciences' board recommends 15% dividend

Astec Lifesciences has informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 04, 2017 has recommended Final Dividend of 15% (Fifteen per cent) on the Equity Share Capital of the Company, i.e., Rs.1.50/-

Astec Lifesciences' board recommends 15% dividend
Astec Lifesciences Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 04, 2017 inter alia has recommended Final Dividend of 15% (Fifteen per cent) on the Equity Share Capital of the Company, i.e., Rs.1.50 (Rupee One and Paise Fifty Only) per Equity Share of Face Value of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2017, subject to approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing 23rd (Twenty Third) Annual General Meeting of the Company.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.