Astec Life's board meeting on May 04, 2017

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations'), that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Astec LifeSciences Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 4th May, 2017 to, inter alia, consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2017, after these results are reviewed by the Audit Committee and to consider recommendation of Final Dividend on the Equity Shares of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2017, if any. In terms of Regulation 47 of the Listing Regulations, please find enclosed herewith copies of the Notice of the Board Meeting published in newspapers, viz. Business Standard (in English language) and Mumbai Lakshadeep (in Marathi language) today, i.e., on 27th April, 2017.Source : BSE