Associated Alcohol and Breweries' board meeting on December 11, 2017

In terms of regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we are pleased to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 11th December,inter alia to consider Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year Ended 30th September, 2017.
In terms of regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we are pleased to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 11th December,inter alia to consider Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year Ended 30th September, 2017.Source : BSE