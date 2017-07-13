Associated Stone Industries: Outcome of board meeting

Board Approved the following:1. For conducting postal ballot for obtaining shareholders' approval by way of special resolution for the alteration of object clause and Liability Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company.2. For appointing Mr. Prabhat Maheshwari, Practicing Company Secretary, as scrutinizer to conduct the scrutiny the postal ballot process including scrutiny of e-voting process.3. For fixing the cut-off date which is 14th July, 2017 to send the Notice of Postal Ballot along with explanatory statement and Postal Ballot form.4. Approve Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on 22nd September, 2017.Source : BSE