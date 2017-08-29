Aug 28, 2017 09:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Associated Alcohol and Breweries: Outcome of board meeting
Reg 30 Disclosure of Events/Information _ Outcome of Board Meeting
1. Considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2017.
In this connection we are pleased to enclose the following
A. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2017
B. Limited Review Report Dated 25.08.2017 of the Statutory Auditor of the company.
Source : BSE
Source : BSE