Associated Alcohol and Breweries: Outcome of board meeting

Reg 30 Disclosure of Events/Information _ Outcome of Board Meeting1. Considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2017.In this connection we are pleased to enclose the followingA. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2017B. Limited Review Report Dated 25.08.2017 of the Statutory Auditor of the company.Source : BSE