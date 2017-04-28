Apr 28, 2017 02:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
ASM Tech's board meeting May 6, 2017
Notice of Board Meeting to take on record the Audited Financial Result Standalone & Consolidated of the Company for the 4th Quarter ended 31st March 2017 & recommendation of final dividend, if any, for the year 2016-2017
