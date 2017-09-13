Asit C Mehta: Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 , we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Asit C. Mehta Financial Services Limited was held today i.e September 13, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended June 30, 2017Source : BSE