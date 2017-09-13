Sep 13, 2017 04:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Asit C Mehta: Outcome of board meeting
We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Asit C. Mehta Financial Services Limited was held today i.e September 13, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended June 30, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 , we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Asit C. Mehta Financial Services Limited was held today i.e September 13, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended June 30, 2017Source : BSE