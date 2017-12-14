Asit C Mehta Financial Services - Outcome of board meeting

The Board Meeting of the Company was held today i.e. December 14, 2017. The Board of Directors has inter-alia considered and approved the following:1. Unaudited Standalone Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2017.2. Appointment of Ms. Mamta Gautam as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company w.e.f 14th December, 2017.The Board meeting commenced at 11.00 a.m. and concluded at 3.00 p.m.Source : BSE