May 10, 2017

Asit C Mehta Financial Services' board meeting on May 20, 2017

We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Asit C. Mehta Financial Services Limited is scheduled to be held on May 20, 2017.

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Asit C. Mehta Financial Services Limited is scheduled to be held on May 20, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017. Further, in view of the provisions of 'Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015' and Company's 'Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders', the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed for all Designated persons (as defined in the Code) which includes Directors of the Company from May 11, 2017 and shall open 48 hours after the information becomes generally available.Source : BSE

