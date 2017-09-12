App
Sep 12, 2017 12:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian Vegpro Industries' board meeting on Sept 14, 2017

To approve Quarterly Statement and related documents for Quarter Ended 30th June 2017
To approve the 1st Quaterly statement from 1-4-2017 to 30-6-2017 under IND AS.
Any other matter with the permission of the chair

Source : BSE
