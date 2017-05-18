App
May 18, 2017 10:59 AM IST

Asian Tea and Exports' board meeting on May 30, 2017

The Meeting of Board of Directors shall be held on 30th May 2017 at 11:00 A.M at the Registered Office of the Company to consider and take on record audited Financial Results along with the Auditor's Report for the quarter and year ended on 31th March, 2017.

Asian Tea and Exports' board meeting on May 30, 2017
Notice is hereby given pursuant to Clause 29 & 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Meeting of Board of Directors shall be held on 30th May 2017 at 11:00 A.M at the Registered Office of the Company to consider and take on record audited Financial Results along with the Auditor's Report for the quarter and year ended on 31th March, 2017.

