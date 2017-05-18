Asian Tea and Exports' board meeting on May 30, 2017

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Clause 29 & 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Meeting of Board of Directors shall be held on 30th May 2017 at 11:00 A.M at the Registered Office of the Company to consider and take on record audited Financial Results along with the Auditor's Report for the quarter and year ended on 31th March, 2017.Source : BSE