App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 14, 2017 01:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian Tea and Exports' board meeting on September 14, 2017

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, that the Meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Thursday 14th September 2017 at 4.00 p.m. at 4/1, Middleton Street, Sikkim Commerce House, 5th floor, Kolkata-700071.

Asian Tea and Exports' board meeting on September 14, 2017
Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, that the Meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Thursday 14th September 2017 at 4.00 p.m. at 4/1, Middleton Street, Sikkim Commerce House, 5th floor, Kolkata-700071 to consider inter alia the revised unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.

The Board of Directors in its meeting held on 10th August, 2017 had approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017. However, the Company has received a mail dated 13th September, 2017 from BSE Limited to submit the Ind-AS complied financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017. In view of the said mail, the meeting of the Board of Directors has been called on a shorter notice to transact the urgent agenda relating to Ind-AS complied financial results. We refer to the SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated July 05, 2016 which permits the Company to submit the Ind-AS complaint financial results by 14th September, 2017; this being the first time the provisions of Ind-AS having become applicable to the Company.

Further, in pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window for dealing in the Securities of the Company shall remain closed from 14th September, 2017 to 16th September, 2017 (both days inclusive).

Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.