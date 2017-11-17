Asian Tea and Exports' director Chhatar Singh Surana resigns

We would like to inform you that Mr. Chhatar Singh Surana, Independent Director of the Company has tendered his resignation from the directorship of the Company on 16th November, 2017 due to personal reasons.
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that Mr. Chhatar Singh Surana, Independent Director of the Company (DIN: 00256209) has tendered his resignation from the directorship of the Company on 16th November, 2017 due to personal reasons.Source : BSE