May 25, 2017 10:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Asian Star Company recommends dividend
Asian Star Company Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 24, 2017, has recommended Dividend of Rs. 1.50 (i.e. 15 percent) per share of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up, subject to the approval of shareholders.
