Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Apr 20, 2017 09:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian Paints board meeting on May11, 2017

This is inform you that the the board of directors meeting to be held on Thursday, 11th May, 2017.

Asian Paints board meeting on May11, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 47 of the Listing Regulations, please find enclosed copies of notice given to shareholders informing them about the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company to be held on Thursday, 11th May, 2017 is published in the following newspapers today: i.All India Edition of Business Standard; ii.Mumbai Edition of The Free Press Journal; iii.Mumbai Edition of Navshakti; and iv.Maharashtra Edition of Punyanagri. This is for your information and record.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

