Asian Paints board meeting on 11Th May, 2017

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 11th May, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the following: 1.Audited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017; 2.Unaudited consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st March, 2017 and audited consolidated financial results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2017; and 3.To recommend payment of final dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017. Further details are mentioned in the attachment.Source : BSE