App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Dec 01, 2017 08:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian Oilfield Services' board meeting on December 08, 2017

We would like to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, December 08, 2017.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, the 8th December, 2017 inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2017 of the financial year 2017-18.

Further as per Company's Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for regulating, monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders, the trading window for dealing in the Securities of the Company shall remain close for Directors, Officers and Designated Persons, from 1st December, 2017 upto Forty Eight (48) Hours after announcement of financial results.
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.