Asian Oilfield Services' board meeting on December 08, 2017

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, the 8th December, 2017 inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2017 of the financial year 2017-18.Further as per Company's Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for regulating, monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders, the trading window for dealing in the Securities of the Company shall remain close for Directors, Officers and Designated Persons, from 1st December, 2017 upto Forty Eight (48) Hours after announcement of financial results.Source : BSE