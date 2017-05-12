App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 12, 2017 01:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian Hotels' board meeting on May 27, 2017

A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, the 27th May, 2017, at the Registered Office of the Company, to consider, inter-alia, the Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2017.

Asian Hotels' board meeting on May 27, 2017
A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, the 27th May, 2017, at the Registered Office of the Company, to consider, inter-alia, the Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2017. While approving the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2017, and the Statement of Profit and Loss for the year ended on that date, the Board may also address the issue pertaining to dividend for the said year. This may be taken as notice pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.