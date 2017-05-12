Asian Hotels' board meeting on May 27, 2017

A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, the 27th May, 2017, at the Registered Office of the Company, to consider, inter-alia, the Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2017. While approving the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2017, and the Statement of Profit and Loss for the year ended on that date, the Board may also address the issue pertaining to dividend for the said year. This may be taken as notice pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE