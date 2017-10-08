App
Jun 07, 2017 10:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian Hotels' AGM on Aug 10, 2017

The 36th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Thursday, the 10th August, 2017.

The 36th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Thursday, the 10th August, 2017, at the Registered Office of the Company at Regency Ball Room, Hyatt Regency Delhi, Bhikaiji Cama Place, M. G. Marg, New Delhi-110 066. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Saturday, the 5th August, 2017, to Thursday, the 10th August, 2017 (inclusive of both days), for the purpose of the AGM. The remote e-voting period commences on Monday, the 7th August, 2017, at 9.00 a.m. (IST) and ends on Wednesday, the 9th August, 2017, at 5.00 p.m. (IST). Members of the Company holding shares in physical form or in dematerialized form, as at the close of business hours on the cut-off date, being Friday, the 4th August, 2017, shall only be entitled to vote on the proposed resolutions; and their shareholding on such date shall only be reckoned for the purposes of arriving at the results of the remote e-voting and ballot at the AGM.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

