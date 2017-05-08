Asian Hotels (West) to consider final dividend

Asian Hotels (West) Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on May 26, 2017, inter alia:1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company, on standalone as well as consolidated basis, for the year ended March 31, 2017.2. To recommend final dividend (if any) for the Financial Year 2016-17.Further, pursuant to clause 9(2) of Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the trading window for the purpose of trading in the shares of the Company remains closed from May 19, 2017 to May 28, 2017 (both days inclusive). The trading window shall open for trading from May 29, 2017.Source : BSE