May 27, 2017 09:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian Hotels (West) recommends dividend

Asian Hotels (West) Ltd has informed BSE that the Board Meeting of the Company held on May 26, 2017, inter alia, has recommended dividend of 10 percent for the Financial Year 2016-17 (Rs. 1/- per equity share) on the Equity Share capital of the Company.

Asian Hotels (West) recommends dividend
Asian Hotels (West) Ltd has informed BSE that the Board Meeting of the Company held on May 26, 2017, inter alia, has recommended dividend of 10% for the Financial Year 2016-17 (Rs. 1/- per equity share) on the Equity Share capital of the Company.

