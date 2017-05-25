Asian Hotel (E): Outcome of the board meeting held on May 25, 2017

This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., 25th May, 2017 has inter-alia approved the following :Statement of Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial results for the quarter (Q4) and financial year ended 31st March, 2017. Enclosed please find the copy of results and Audit Report issued by M/s. S.S. Kothari Mehta & Co., Statutory Auditors of the Company.Source : BSE