May 26, 2017
Asian Hotels (East) recommends dividend
Asian Hotels (East) Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 25, 2017, has recommended a dividend of Rs. 20 percent (Rs 2 per fully paid up equity shares of Rs.10/- each) for the year ended March 31, 2017, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 10th Annual General Meeting (AGM).
