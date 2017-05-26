Asian Hotels (East) recommends dividend

Asian Hotels (East) Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 25, 2017, inter-alia, has approved the following :1. Recommended a dividend of Rs. 20% (Rs. 2.00/- per fully paid up equity shares of Rs.10/- each) for the year ended March 31, 2017, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 10th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and it will be credited / dispatched to the members on or before 30 days from the date of AGM.Source : BSE