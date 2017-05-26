App
May 26, 2017 09:40 AM IST

Asian Hotels (East) recommends dividend

Asian Hotels (East) Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 25, 2017, has recommended a dividend of Rs. 20 percent (Rs 2 per fully paid up equity shares of Rs.10/- each) for the year ended March 31, 2017, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 10th Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Asian Hotels (East) Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 25, 2017, inter-alia, has approved the following :

1. Recommended a dividend of Rs. 20% (Rs. 2.00/- per fully paid up equity shares of Rs.10/- each) for the year ended March 31, 2017, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 10th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and it will be credited / dispatched to the members on or before 30 days from the date of AGM.Source : BSE

