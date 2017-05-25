Asian Hotel (E) board approves dividend Rs 20%

This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., 25th May, 2017 has inter-alia approved the following :Recommended a dividend of Rs. 20% (Rs. 2.00/- per fully paid up equity shares of Rs. 10/- each) for the year ended 31stMarch, 2017, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 10th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and it will be credited / dispatched to the members on or before 30 days from the date of AGM.Source : BSE