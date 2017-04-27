Apr 27, 2017 11:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Asian Granito launches new product
Asian Granito India has expanded its product portfolio by introducing new Engineered Marble and Quartz.
This is to inform you that the company did a new product launch of Marble and Quartz on 25th April, 2017 in Udaipur. The copy of the Press Release is attached herewith. This information is submitted to you pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE