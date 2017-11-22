App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 22, 2017 02:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian Granito India - Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors in its meeting held on Wednesday, 22nd November, 2017 has approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Result for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2017 along with Limited Review Report, pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

 
 
The Board of Directors in its meeting held on Wednesday, 22nd November, 2017 has approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Result for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2017 along with Limited Review Report, pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015Source : BSE
