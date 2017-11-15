App
Asian Granito India's board meeting on November 22, 2017
Nov 13, 2017 11:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian Granito India's board meeting on November 22, 2017

Please take note that the next meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 22nd November, 2017.

 
 
Please take note that the next meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 22nd November, 2017 at the Factory Office of the Company situated at Ceramic Zone, Katwad Road, At & Po. Dalpur, Taluka Prantij 383120 Dist. Sabarkantha at 11.00 a.m. regarding the following matters:

1. To consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2017.
2. To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chair.

Further, in accordance with the Company's code of conduct for prevention of insider trading, the trading window of the Company will be closed w.e.f 13th November, 2017 till 48 hours after the announcement of Unaudited Financial Result for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2017 to the public.

This is in compliance with the relevant clauses of the Listing agreement.
Source : BSE
