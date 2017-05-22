Asian Food's board meeting on May 29, 2017

This is to inform you that pursuant Regulation 47 read with Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 that to the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be on Monday 29th May, 2017 at the registered office of the Company to inter alia consider and to take on record of Audited Financial Results for the Quarter/Year ended 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE