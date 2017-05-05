May 05, 2017 11:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Asian Fertilizers' board meeting on May 10, 2017
Asian Fertilizers Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the board of directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 20, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the audited financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017.Source : BSE