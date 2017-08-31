Aug 31, 2017 02:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Asia Capital's AGM on September 26, 2017
Notice is hereby given that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed for the purpose of 33rd Annual General Meeting to be held on Tuesday, 26th September 2017 at 3:00 p.m..
August 31, 2017
General Manager
Listing Operation
BSE Limited
P.J. Towers, Dalal Street
Mumbai-400 001
Sub: Notice of Book Closure
Dear Sirs,
Notice is hereby given that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed on the following dates for the following purpose:
Type of Security Book Closure Purpose
Equity share of face value and paid up value of Rs. 10/- each Wednesday, 20th September 2017 to Tuesday, 26th September 2017 Book Closure for the purpose of 33rd Annual General Meeting to be held on Tuesday, 26th September 2017 at 3:00 p.m. at 100 Vaishali, Pitampura, Delhi-110 034
This is for your kind information and record please. Thanking you,
For Asia Capital Limited
Deepak Kumar Jain
Managing Director
DIN: 00098116
R/o 100 Vaishali, Pitampura
Delhi-110 034
Source : BSE
General Manager
Listing Operation
BSE Limited
P.J. Towers, Dalal Street
Mumbai-400 001
Sub: Notice of Book Closure
Dear Sirs,
Notice is hereby given that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed on the following dates for the following purpose:
Type of Security Book Closure Purpose
Equity share of face value and paid up value of Rs. 10/- each Wednesday, 20th September 2017 to Tuesday, 26th September 2017 Book Closure for the purpose of 33rd Annual General Meeting to be held on Tuesday, 26th September 2017 at 3:00 p.m. at 100 Vaishali, Pitampura, Delhi-110 034
This is for your kind information and record please. Thanking you,
For Asia Capital Limited
Deepak Kumar Jain
Managing Director
DIN: 00098116
R/o 100 Vaishali, Pitampura
Delhi-110 034
Source : BSE