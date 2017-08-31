Asia Capital's AGM on September 26, 2017

August 31, 2017General ManagerListing OperationBSE LimitedP.J. Towers, Dalal StreetMumbai-400 001Sub: Notice of Book ClosureDear Sirs,Notice is hereby given that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed on the following dates for the following purpose:Type of Security Book Closure PurposeEquity share of face value and paid up value of Rs. 10/- each Wednesday, 20th September 2017 to Tuesday, 26th September 2017 Book Closure for the purpose of 33rd Annual General Meeting to be held on Tuesday, 26th September 2017 at 3:00 p.m. at 100 Vaishali, Pitampura, Delhi-110 034This is for your kind information and record please. Thanking you,For Asia Capital LimitedDeepak Kumar JainManaging DirectorDIN: 00098116R/o 100 Vaishali, PitampuraDelhi-110 034Source : BSE