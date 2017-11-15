Ashoka Refineries appoints Tulsiram Sahu as CFO

Please be informed in terms of compliance of Regulation 30 SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company took place today i.e. on 14th August, 2017 at 12.00 noon and Mr. Tulsiram Sahu was appointed as a Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company.Kindly take the submission in terms of above stated regulation on records.Source : BSE