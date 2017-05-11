App
May 11, 2017 10:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ashoka Buildcon gets LoI from Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam

The Company is in receipt of Letters of Intent from Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (JBVNL), for the Projects viz. execution of Urban Electrification works for Ranchi and Medininagar Towns in the State of Jharkhand and Electric supply area covering 12 Towns in the State of Jharkahand under Integrated Power Development Scheme ('IPDS').

The Company is in receipt of Letters of Intent from Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (JBVNL), for the Projects viz. execution of Urban Electrification works for Ranchi and Medininagar Towns in the State of Jharkhand and Electric supply area covering 12 Towns in the State of Jharkahand under Integrated Power Development Scheme ('IPDS'). IPDS is the flagship program of Government of India, Ministry of Power and funded by Power Finance Corporation The aggregate Value of the above work is Rs. 282.73 Crore.Source : BSE

