App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 24, 2017 03:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ashoka Buildcon's board meeting on May 30, 2017

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (d) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, that the Board of Directors will discuss the proposal for fund raising by way of debt issue, qualified institutional placement, preferential allotment or any other method at its meeting scheduled on Tuesday, May 30, 2017.

Ashoka Buildcon's board meeting on May 30, 2017
In continuation to our letter dated May 19, 2017 regarding Board Meeting, Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (d) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, that the Board of Directors will discuss the proposal for fund raising by way of debt issue, qualified institutional placement, preferential allotment or any other method at its meeting scheduled on Tuesday, May 30, 2017.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.