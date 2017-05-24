Ashoka Buildcon's board meeting on May 30, 2017

In continuation to our letter dated May 19, 2017 regarding Board Meeting, Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (d) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, that the Board of Directors will discuss the proposal for fund raising by way of debt issue, qualified institutional placement, preferential allotment or any other method at its meeting scheduled on Tuesday, May 30, 2017.Source : BSE