Ashok Leyland sells 19,253 vehicles in December 2017

Ashok Leyland sold 19,253 vehicles in December 2017 against 10,731 vehicles in December 2016, growth of 79 percent.

At 12:06 hrs Ashok Leyland was quoting at Rs 122.10, up Rs 3.25, or 2.73 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 133.00 and 52-week low Rs 79.20 on 26 October, 2017 and 02 January, 2017, respectively.Currently, it is trading 8.2 percent below its 52-week high and 54.17 percent above its 52-week low.Market capitalisation stands at Rs 35,739.94 crore. Source : BSE