Ashok Leyland gets order for over Rs 350 crore from VRL Logistics

Ashok Leyland has received an order for over Rs 350 crore from VRL Logistics.

At 14:18 hrs Ashok Leyland was quoting at Rs 124.05, down Rs 0.05, or 0.04 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 133.00 and 52-week low Rs 81.00 on 26 October, 2017 and 19 April, 2017, respectively.Currently, it is trading 6.73 percent below its 52-week high and 53.15 percent above its 52-week low.Market capitalisation stands at Rs 36,310.73 crore. Source : BSE