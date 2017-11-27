Ashok Leyland and Hino Motors to renew partnership for Euro VI Engines

Ashok Leyland and Hino Motors Japan have entered into a Mutual Cooperation Agreement (MCA) where Ashok Leyland will utilize Hino's engine technology for Ashok Leyland's EURO-VI development and will support in development of Hino's engine parts purchasing in India for global operation.
