Ashok Leyland: Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today have transacted the following business:1)Noted that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on January 25, 2017, has appointed Mr. Jose Maria Alapont as an Independent Director (Additional Director), for a period of five years from January 25, 2017 to January 24, 2022 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming General Meeting. The Board has recommended that approval of the shareholders be sought for the resolution appointing Mr. Jose Maria Alapont as an Independent Director.2)Recommended the adoption of new Articles of Association of the Company in conformity with the Companies Act, 2013 to shareholders approval.Source : BSE