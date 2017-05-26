App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 25, 2017 11:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ashok Leyland: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the board of directors meeting of the Company at their meeting held on May 25, 2017.

Ashok Leyland: Outcome of board meeting
The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today have transacted the following business:



1)Noted that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on January 25, 2017, has appointed Mr. Jose Maria Alapont as an Independent Director (Additional Director), for a period of five years from January 25, 2017 to January 24, 2022 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming General Meeting. The Board has recommended that approval of the shareholders be sought for the resolution appointing Mr. Jose Maria Alapont as an Independent Director.



2)Recommended the adoption of new Articles of Association of the Company in conformity with the Companies Act, 2013 to shareholders approval.



Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.