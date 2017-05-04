App
May 04, 2017 10:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ashok Leyland's board meeting on May 25, 2017

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, May 25, 2017.

Ashok Leyland's board meeting on May 25, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at Chennai to consider inter alia the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company, under Ind AS, for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 and to recommend a dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2017. In connection with the above, as per the Company's Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by insiders, adopted by the Board pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is closed for the Specified Persons from May 5, 2017 to May 27, 2017 (both days inclusive). for ASHOK LEYLAND LIMITED N Ramanathan Company SecretarySource : BSE

