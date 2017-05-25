App
May 25, 2017 04:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ashok Leyland approves dividend

The Board of Directors of the Company at the meeting held today have recommended for the approval of the shareholders a dividend of Rs.1.56/- per equity share of Re.1/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.

a)Recommendation of Dividend The Board of Directors of the Company at the meeting held today have recommended for the approval of the shareholders a dividend of Rs.1.56/- per equity share of Re.1/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2017. The dividend, if declared, shall be paid before August 14, 2017. A copy of the dividend distribution policy is enclosed and the same is available at www.ashokleyland.com. b)Annual General Meeting and Closure of Register of Members The sixty eighth Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, July 21, 2017 and the Register of Members will be closed from Thursday, July 13, 2017 to Friday, July 21, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of determining the Members eligible to receive the dividend, if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing AGM. We request you to take the above on record.Source : BSE

