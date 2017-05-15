May 15, 2017 04:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Ashok Alco-Chem to consider final dividend
With reference to the earlier letter dated May 09, 2017, Ashok Alco Chem Ltd has now informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 18, 2017, inter alia, to consider and recommend final dividend, if any, for the year ended March 31, 2017.
