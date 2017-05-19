Ashok Alco Chem recommends final dividend

Ashok Alco Chem Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 18, 2017, inter alia, has considered, approved and taken on record the following matters:- The Board of Directors of the Company has recommended final dividend @ 10% i.e. Rs. 1/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each, subject to approval of the Members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The said dividend, if approved by the Members, is proposed to be paid within 30 days of ensuing Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE