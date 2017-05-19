May 19, 2017 09:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Ashok Alco Chem recommends final dividend
Ashok Alco Chem has informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 18, 2017, has recommended final dividend at 10 percent i.e. Re. 1/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each, subject to approval of the Members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
Ashok Alco Chem Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 18, 2017, inter alia, has considered, approved and taken on record the following matters:
- The Board of Directors of the Company has recommended final dividend @ 10% i.e. Rs. 1/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each, subject to approval of the Members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The said dividend, if approved by the Members, is proposed to be paid within 30 days of ensuing Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE
- The Board of Directors of the Company has recommended final dividend @ 10% i.e. Rs. 1/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each, subject to approval of the Members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The said dividend, if approved by the Members, is proposed to be paid within 30 days of ensuing Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE