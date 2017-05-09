Ashok Alco-Chem's board meeting on May 18, 2017

In compliance with the provisions of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Ashok Alco-Chem Limited ('the Company') is scheduled to be held on Thursday, May 18, 2017, to, inter alia, consider and approve the Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2017. You are requested to kindly take the same on record.Source : BSE