Ashok Alco-Chem's board meeting on December 13, 2017

In compliance with the provisions of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, December 13, 2017, to, inter alia, consider and approve the IND-AS based Unaudited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2017.You are requested to kindly take the same on record.Source : BSE